On TV Today 1/11/21
BASKETBALL

5 p.m.;UConn at DePaul;FS1

7 p.m.;Bradley at UNI;FSM

FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.;National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State;ESPN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

