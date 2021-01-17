On TV Today 1/18/21

BASKETBALL
4 p.m.;St. John's at UConn;FS1
4 p.m.;Suns at Grizzlies;TNT
6 p.m.;Florida State at Louisville;ESPN
6 p.m.;Women: Arkansas at S. Carolina;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Bucks at Celtics;TNT
7 p.m.;Rockets at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Kansas at Baylor;ESPN
8:30 p.m.;New Mexico at Las Vegas;FS1
9 p.m.;Warriors at Lakers;TNT
HOCKEY
11 a.m.;Blue Jackets at Red Wings;NBCSN
4 p.m.;Bruins at Islanders;NBCSN
6:30 p.m.;Sabres at Flyers;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Sharks at Blues;FSM
9 p.m.;Coyotes at Golden Knights;NBCSN
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.;Newcastle United at Arsenal;NBCSN
6 p.m.;Women: U.S. vs. Colombia;FS1
