On TV Today 1/18/21
BASKETBALL

4 p.m.;St. John's at UConn;FS1

4 p.m.;Suns at Grizzlies;TNT

6 p.m.;Florida State at Louisville;ESPN

6 p.m.;Women: Arkansas at S. Carolina;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Bucks at Celtics;TNT

7 p.m.;Rockets at Bulls;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Kansas at Baylor;ESPN

8:30 p.m.;New Mexico at Las Vegas;FS1

9 p.m.;Warriors at Lakers;TNT

HOCKEY

11 a.m.;Blue Jackets at Red Wings;NBCSN

4 p.m.;Bruins at Islanders;NBCSN

6:30 p.m.;Sabres at Flyers;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Sharks at Blues;FSM

9 p.m.;Coyotes at Golden Knights;NBCSN

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.;Newcastle United at Arsenal;NBCSN

6 p.m.;Women: U.S. vs. Colombia;FS1

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

