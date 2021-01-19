 Skip to main content
On TV Today 1/20/21
On TV Today 1/20/21

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Providence at Creighton;FS1

6:15 p.m.;Celtics at 76ers;ESPN

8 p.m.;Bradley at Illinois State;Marquee

8 p.m.;Northwestern at Wisconsin;BTN

8 p.m.;Colorado at Washington;ESPN2

8:30 p.m.;Suns at Rockets;ESPN

10 p.m.;Fresno State at Boise State;FS1

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Oilers at Maple Leafs;NBCSN

8 p.m.;Sharks at Blues;FSM

8:30 p.m.;Wild at Ducks;NBCSN

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Southampton at Leeds United;NBCSN

1:50 p.m.;Serie A: Napoli at Juventus;ESPN2

2:10 p.m.;Aston Villa at Manchester United;NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

