On TV Today 1/25/21
On TV Today 1/25/21

BASKETBALL

5 p.m.;Women: Minnesota at Penn State;BTN

5:30 p.m.;Kansas State at Oklahoma;Marquee

6 p.m.;Raptors at Pacers;FSM

6 p.m.;Syracuse at Virginia;ESPN

6 p.m.;Women: Maryland at Ohio State;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Women: St. John's at Villanova;FS1

7 p.m.;Celtics at Bulls;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Women: Nebraska at Illinois;BTN

8 p.m.;Texas Tech at West Virginia;ESPN

8 p.m.;Oklahoma State at Iowa State;ESPN2

10 p.m.;Arizona State at Arizona;ESPN2

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

