On TV Today 1/25/21

BASKETBALL
5 p.m.;Women: Minnesota at Penn State;BTN
5:30 p.m.;Kansas State at Oklahoma;Marquee
6 p.m.;Raptors at Pacers;FSM
6 p.m.;Syracuse at Virginia;ESPN
6 p.m.;Women: Maryland at Ohio State;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Women: St. John's at Villanova;FS1
7 p.m.;Celtics at Bulls;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Women: Nebraska at Illinois;BTN
8 p.m.;Texas Tech at West Virginia;ESPN
8 p.m.;Oklahoma State at Iowa State;ESPN2
10 p.m.;Arizona State at Arizona;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
