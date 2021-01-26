 Skip to main content
On TV Today 1/28/21
BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Memphis at SMU;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Clippers at Heat;TNT

8 p.m.;Villanova at UConn;FS1

8 p.m.;Houston at Tulane;ESPN2

8:30 p.m.;Blazers at Rockets;TNT

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: Farmers Insurance Open;Golf

HOCKEY

8 p.m.;Blues at Golden Knights;FSM

SOCCER 

1:55 p.m.;Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

