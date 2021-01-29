 Skip to main content
On TV Today 1/30/21
On TV Today 1/30/21

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.;The Rolex 24;NBC

7 p.m.;Motocross: FIM World Championship;NBCSN

10 p.m.;The Rolex 24;NBCSN

BASKETBALL

11 a.m.;Clemson at Duke;ESPN

11 a.m.;Alabama at Oklahoma;ESPN2

11 a.m.;Boston College at Louisville;FSM

Noon;Providence at Georgetown;CBS 

Noon;La Salle at VCU;NBCSN

1 p.m.;Texas Tech at LSU;ESPN2

1 p.m.;Florida at West Virginia;ESPN

1 p.m.;Women: Georgetown at Creighton;FS1

2 p.m.;Wisconsin at Penn State;BTN

2 p.m.;Villanova at Seton Hall;Fox

3 p.m.;UNI at Southern Illinois;FSM,NBCSCH

3 p.m.;Auburn at Baylor;ESPN

3 p.m.;Arkansas at Oklahoma State;ESPN2

4:30 p.m.;Xavier at Butler;FS1

5 p.m.;Kansas at Tennessee;ESPN

5 p.m.;Iowa State at Mississippi State;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Minnesota at Purdue;BTN

7 p.m.;Gonzaga at Pepperdine;ESPN2

7 p.m.;Texas at Kentucky;ESPN

7:30 p.m.;Lakers at Celtics;ABC

9 p.m.;Stanford at Arizona State;ESPN2

FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.;Senior Bowl;NFL

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: Farmers Insurance Open;CBS

HOCKEY

4 p.m.;Minnesota at Ohio State;BTN

8 p.m.;Blues at Ducks;FSM

SOCCER 

8:55 a.m.;Sheffield Unity at Manchester City;NBCSN

11:30 a.m.;Manchester U at Arsenal;NBC

9 p.m.;Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana;FS1

VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.;Wisconsin at Illinois;BTN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

