 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 1/4/21
0 comments

On TV Today 1/4/21

BASKETBALL

5 p.m.;Women: Penn State at Ohio State;BTN

6 p.m.;Women: Indiana at Maryland;ESPN2

7 p.m.;Maryland at Indiana;BTN

7 p.m.;Pacers at Pelicans;FSM

8 p.m.;West Virginia at Oklahoma State;ESPN2

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.;Liverpool at Southampton;NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News