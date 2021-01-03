On TV Today 1/4/21

BASKETBALL
5 p.m.;Women: Penn State at Ohio State;BTN
6 p.m.;Women: Indiana at Maryland;ESPN2
7 p.m.;Maryland at Indiana;BTN
7 p.m.;Pacers at Pelicans;FSM
8 p.m.;West Virginia at Oklahoma State;ESPN2
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.;Liverpool at Southampton;NBCSN
