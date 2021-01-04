On TV Today 1/5/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Nebraska at Purdue;BTN
6 p.m.;Florida at Alabama;ESPN2
7 p.m.;North Carolina at Miami;ESPN
7 p.m.;Lakers at Grizzlies;FSM
8 p.m.;Rutgers at Michigan State;ESPN2
8 p.m.;UConn at Marquette;FS1
9 p.m.;Kansas at TCU;ESPN
9:30 p.m.;Bulls at Trail Blazers;NBCSCH
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Heisman Trophy Ceremony;ESPN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
