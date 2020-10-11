On TV Today 10/12/20

BASEBALL
3 p.m.;ALCS: Astros vs. Rays;TBS
7 p.m.;NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers;Fox
FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.;Chargers at Saints;ESPN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
