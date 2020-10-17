 Skip to main content
On TV Today 10/18/20
AUTO RACING

1 p.m.;NHRA: The AAA Texas Fall Nationals;FS1

1:30 p.m.;NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400;NBC

BASEBALL

7:15 p.m.;NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers (if necessary);Fox

FISHING

Noon;Bassmaster Elite Series;ESPN2

FOOTBALL

Noon;Bears at Panthers;Fox

Noon;Browns at Steelers;CBS

3:25 p.m.;Packers at Buccaneers;Fox

7:20 p.m.;Rams at 49ers;NBC

GOLF

1:30 p.m.;Champions: Dominion Energy Classic;Golf

4 p.m.;PGA: The CJ Cup;Golf

SOCCER

10:25 a.m.;West Ham United at Tottenham;NBCSN

1:30 p.m.;Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma;ESPN

2:30 p.m.;Women: Florida State at Virginia;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

