On TV Today 10/25/20

AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.;Formula One: Portugese Grand Prix;ESPN2
11 a.m.;Truck: The SpeedyCash.com 400;FS1
1 p.m.;NHRA: The SpringNationals;FS1
1:30 p.m.;Firestone GP of St. Petersburg;NBC
2:30 p.m.;NASCAR: Automotive 500;NBCSN
3:30 p.m.;Motorcyle Grand Prix Circuit;NBC
BASEBALL
7 p.m.;World Series: Rays vs. Dodgers;Fox
BOWLING
4 p.m.;PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24;FS1
FOOTBALL
Noon;Steelers at Titans;CBS
Noon;Packers at Texans;Fox
3:25 p.m.;Chiefs at Broncos;CBS
7:20 p.m.;Seahawks at Cardinals;NBC
GOLF
Noon;LPGA Drive On Championship;Golf
4 p.m.;PGA: The Zozo Championship;Golf
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.;Everton at Southampton;NBCSN
11:30 a.m.;Newcastle United at Wolverhampton;NBC
2:30 p.m.;MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC;ABC
8 p.m.;Club Atletico at Santos Laguna;FS1
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
