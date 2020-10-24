 Skip to main content
On TV Today 10/25/20
AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.;Formula One: Portugese Grand Prix;ESPN2

11 a.m.;Truck: The SpeedyCash.com 400;FS1

1 p.m.;NHRA: The SpringNationals;FS1

1:30 p.m.;Firestone GP of St. Petersburg;NBC

2:30 p.m.;NASCAR: Automotive 500;NBCSN

3:30 p.m.;Motorcyle Grand Prix Circuit;NBC

BASEBALL

7 p.m.;World Series: Rays vs. Dodgers;Fox

BOWLING

4 p.m.;PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24;FS1

FOOTBALL

Noon;Steelers at Titans;CBS

Noon;Packers at Texans;Fox

3:25 p.m.;Chiefs at Broncos;CBS

7:20 p.m.;Seahawks at Cardinals;NBC

GOLF

Noon;LPGA Drive On Championship;Golf

4 p.m.;PGA: The Zozo Championship;Golf

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.;Everton at Southampton;NBCSN

11:30 a.m.;Newcastle United at Wolverhampton;NBC

2:30 p.m.;MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC;ABC

8 p.m.;Club Atletico at Santos Laguna;FS1

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

