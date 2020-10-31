 Skip to main content
On TV Today 11/1/20
On TV Today 11/1/20

AUTO RACING

6:05 a.m.;Formula One: Romagna Grand Prix;ESPN

1 p.m.;NASCAR: The Xfinity 500;NBC

3 p.m.;The Dodge NHRA Nationals;FS1

5:30 p.m.;IMSA Weathertech;NBCSN

FISHING

Noon;Bassmaster Elite Series;ESPN2

FOOTBALL

Noon;Vikings at Packers;Fox

Noon;Jets at Chiefs;CBS

3:25 p.m.;Saints at Bears;Fox

7:20 p.m.;Cowboys at Eagles;NBC

GOLF

10 a.m.;PGA: The Bermuda Championship;Golf

1 p.m.;Champions: TimberTech Championship;Golf

SOCCER

8 a.m.;Everton at Newcastle United;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

