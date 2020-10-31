On TV Today 11/1/20

AUTO RACING
6:05 a.m.;Formula One: Romagna Grand Prix;ESPN
1 p.m.;NASCAR: The Xfinity 500;NBC
3 p.m.;The Dodge NHRA Nationals;FS1
5:30 p.m.;IMSA Weathertech;NBCSN
FISHING
Noon;Bassmaster Elite Series;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
Noon;Vikings at Packers;Fox
Noon;Jets at Chiefs;CBS
3:25 p.m.;Saints at Bears;Fox
7:20 p.m.;Cowboys at Eagles;NBC
GOLF
10 a.m.;PGA: The Bermuda Championship;Golf
1 p.m.;Champions: TimberTech Championship;Golf
SOCCER
8 a.m.;Everton at Newcastle United;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
