On TV Today 11/14/20

AUTO RACING
9 a.m.;12 Hours of Seibring;NBCSN
2 p.m.;12 Hours of Sebring;NBC
5 p.m.;12 Hours of Seibring;NBCSN
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;Illinois at Rutgers;BTN
11 a.m.;Indiana at Michigan State;ABC
11 a.m.;Penn State at Nebraska;FS1
11 a.m.;Miami at Virginia Tech;ESPN
11 a.m.;TCU at West Virginia;Fox
2:30 p.m.;Notre Dame at Boston College;ABC
2:30 p.m.;Colorado at Stanford;ESPN
2:30 p.m.;USC at Arizona;Fox
2:30 p.m.;South Florida at Houston;ESPN2
3 p.m.;Baylor at Texas Tech;FS1
6 p.m.;Arkansas at Florida;ESPN
6 p.m.;Oregon at Washington State;Fox
6 p.m.;SMU at Tulsa;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Wisconsin at Michigan;ABC
6:30 p.m.;Northwestern at Purdue;BTN
10 p.m.;Oregon State at Washington;FS1
GOLF
Noon;Masters;CBS
SOCCER
7 a.m.;FASL: Birmingham at Aston Villa;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
