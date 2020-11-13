 Skip to main content
On TV Today 11/14/20
On TV Today 11/14/20

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.;12 Hours of Seibring;NBCSN

2 p.m.;12 Hours of Sebring;NBC

5 p.m.;12 Hours of Seibring;NBCSN 

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Illinois at Rutgers;BTN

11 a.m.;Indiana at Michigan State;ABC

11 a.m.;Penn State at Nebraska;FS1

11 a.m.;Miami at Virginia Tech;ESPN

11 a.m.;TCU at West Virginia;Fox

2:30 p.m.;Notre Dame at Boston College;ABC

2:30 p.m.;Colorado at Stanford;ESPN

2:30 p.m.;USC at Arizona;Fox

2:30 p.m.;South Florida at Houston;ESPN2

3 p.m.;Baylor at Texas Tech;FS1

6 p.m.;Arkansas at Florida;ESPN

6 p.m.;Oregon at Washington State;Fox

6 p.m.;SMU at Tulsa;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Wisconsin at Michigan;ABC

6:30 p.m.;Northwestern at Purdue;BTN

10 p.m.;Oregon State at Washington;FS1

GOLF

Noon;Masters;CBS

SOCCER

7 a.m.;FASL: Birmingham at Aston Villa;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

