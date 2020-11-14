 Skip to main content
On TV Today 11/15/20
On TV Today 11/15/20

BOWLING

6 p.m.;PBA: Playoffs, Final Four;FS1

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Cal at UCLA;FS1

Noon;Jaguars at Packers;Fox

3 p.m.;Bills at Cardinals;CBS

3:25 p.m;Seahawks at Rams;Fox

7:25 p.m.;Ravens at Patriots;NBC

GOLF

9 a.m.;Masters;CBS

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Arizona State at Michigan;BTN

SOCCER

8:30 a.m.;FASL: Chelsea at Aresenal;NBCSN

1:30 p.m.;UEFA: England at Belgium;ESPN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

