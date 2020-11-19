On TV Today 11/20/20

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Syracuse at Louisville;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Purdue at Minnesota;BTN
8:30 p.m.;New Mexico at Air Force;FS1
GOLF
Noon;PGA: The RSM Classic;Golf
HOCKEY
3 p.m.;Penn State at Minnesota;BTN
SOCCER
5:30 p.m.;MLS: Montreal at New England;FS1
8 p.m.;MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC;ESPN2
TENNIS
2 p.m.;ATP World Tour Finals;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
