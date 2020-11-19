 Skip to main content
On TV Today 11/20/20
FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Syracuse at Louisville;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Purdue at Minnesota;BTN 

8:30 p.m.;New Mexico at Air Force;FS1

GOLF

Noon;PGA: The RSM Classic;Golf

HOCKEY

3 p.m.;Penn State at Minnesota;BTN

SOCCER

5:30 p.m.;MLS: Montreal at New England;FS1

8 p.m.;MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC;ESPN2

TENNIS

2 p.m.;ATP World Tour Finals;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

