On TV Today 11/22/20

FOOTBALL
Noon;Falcons at Saints;Fox
Noon;Titans at Ravens;CBS
3:25 p.m.;Packers at Colts;Fox
7:20 p.m.;Chiefs at Raiders;NBC
GOLF
Noon;PGA: The RSM Classic;Golf
SOCCER
10:25 a.m.;Arsenal at Leeds United;NBCSN
1 p.m.;Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli;ESPN
1:10 p.m.;Leicester City at Liverpool;NBCSN
3 p.m.;MLS: San Jose at Sporting KC;FS1
6:30 p.m.;MLS: Colorado at Minnesota United;ESPN
9 p.m.;MLS: FC Dallas at Portland;ESPN
9 p.m.;Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey;FS1
TENNIS
Noon;ATP World Tour Finals;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!