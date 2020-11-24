 Skip to main content
On TV Today 11/25/20
BASKETBALL

11 a.m.;McNeese State at Nebraska;BTN

1 p.m.;Illinois State at Ohio State;ESPN

1 p.m.;North Carolina A&T at Illinois;BTN

1 p.m.;Memphis vs. Saint Mary's;ESPN2 

3 p.m.;Oklahoma State at UT-Arlington;ESPN2

3 p.m.;Bowling Green at Michigan;BTN

5 p.m.;Eastern Michigan at Michigan State;BTN

6 p.m.;Villanova vs. Boston College;ESPN

6 p.m.;West Virginia vs. South Dakota State;ESPN

7 p.m.;Tennessee Tech at Indiana;BTN

7 p.m.;Central Connecticut at UConn;FS1

8:30 p.m.;Utah State vs. VCU;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin;BTN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

