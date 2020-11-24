On TV Today 11/25/20

BASKETBALL
11 a.m.;McNeese State at Nebraska;BTN
1 p.m.;Illinois State at Ohio State;ESPN
1 p.m.;North Carolina A&T at Illinois;BTN
1 p.m.;Memphis vs. Saint Mary's;ESPN2
3 p.m.;Oklahoma State at UT-Arlington;ESPN2
3 p.m.;Bowling Green at Michigan;BTN
5 p.m.;Eastern Michigan at Michigan State;BTN
6 p.m.;Villanova vs. Boston College;ESPN
6 p.m.;West Virginia vs. South Dakota State;ESPN
7 p.m.;Tennessee Tech at Indiana;BTN
7 p.m.;Central Connecticut at UConn;FS1
8:30 p.m.;Utah State vs. VCU;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin;BTN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
