On TV Today 11/27/20

BASKETBALL
10 a.m.;Auburn vs. Gonzaga;Fox
10:30 a.m.;Virginia vs. San Francisco;ESPN
Noon;Ohio at Illinois;BTN
12:30 p.m.;Crossover Classic championship;ESPN2
1 p.m.;Kansas vs. St. Joseph's;FS1
2 p.m.;Navy at Maryland;BTN
3 p.m.;Seton Hall at Louisville;ESPN2
4 p.m.;Southern at Iowa;BTN
6 p.m.;Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers;ESPN
8 p.m.;Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin;BTN
8 p.m.;Crossover Classic 7th place;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;Iowa State at Texas;ABC
Noon;Nebraska at Iowa;Fox
2:30 p.m.;Notre Dame at North Carolina;ABC
2:30 p.m.;UCF at South Florida;ESPN
3 p.m.;Wyoming at UNLV;FS1
3 p.m.;Stanford at Cal;Fox
6:30 p.m.;Oregon at Oregon State;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;Mickelson/Barkley vs. Curry/Manning;TNT
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.;Newcastle United at Crystal Palace;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
