On TV Today 11/27/20
On TV Today 11/27/20

BASKETBALL

10 a.m.;Auburn vs. Gonzaga;Fox

10:30 a.m.;Virginia vs. San Francisco;ESPN

Noon;Ohio at Illinois;BTN

12:30 p.m.;Crossover Classic championship;ESPN2 

1 p.m.;Kansas vs. St. Joseph's;FS1

2 p.m.;Navy at Maryland;BTN

3 p.m.;Seton Hall at Louisville;ESPN2

4 p.m.;Southern at Iowa;BTN

6 p.m.;Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers;ESPN

8 p.m.;Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin;BTN

8 p.m.;Crossover Classic 7th place;ESPN2 

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Iowa State at Texas;ABC

Noon;Nebraska at Iowa;Fox

2:30 p.m.;Notre Dame at North Carolina;ABC

2:30 p.m.;UCF at South Florida;ESPN

3 p.m.;Wyoming at UNLV;FS1

3 p.m.;Stanford at Cal;Fox

6:30 p.m.;Oregon at Oregon State;ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m.;Mickelson/Barkley vs. Curry/Manning;TNT

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.;Newcastle United at Crystal Palace;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

