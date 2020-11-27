 Skip to main content
On TV Today 11/28/20
BASKETBALL

11 a.m.;North Dakota State at Nebraska;BTN

5 p.m.;Loyola Marymount at Minnesota;BTN

7 p.m.;Notre Dame at Michigan State;BTN

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Ohio State at Illinois;FS1

11 a.m.;Maryland at Indiana;ESPN2

11 a.m.;Penn State at Michigan;ABC

11 a.m.;Kentucky at Florida;ESPN

11 a.m.;Texas Tech at Oklahoma State;Fox

2:30 p.m.;Northwestern at Michigan State;ESPN

2:30 p.m.;Auburn at Alabama;CBS

2:30 p.m.;Pittsburgh at Clemson;ABC

2:30 p.m.;Troy at Appalachian State;ESPN2

3 p.m.;San Jose State at Boise State;Fox

3 p.m.;Rutgers at Purdue;FS1

6 p.m.;LSU at Texas A&M;ESPN

6 p.m.;Kansas State at Baylor;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Utah at Washington;ABC

7 p.m.;TCU at Kansas;FS1

7 p.m.;Arizona at UCLA;Fox

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.;Burnley at Manchester City;NBCSN

11:30 a.m.;Leeds United at Everton;NBC

2 p.m.;Sheffield United at West Bromwich;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

