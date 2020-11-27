On TV Today 11/28/20

BASKETBALL
11 a.m.;North Dakota State at Nebraska;BTN
5 p.m.;Loyola Marymount at Minnesota;BTN
7 p.m.;Notre Dame at Michigan State;BTN
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;Ohio State at Illinois;FS1
11 a.m.;Maryland at Indiana;ESPN2
11 a.m.;Penn State at Michigan;ABC
11 a.m.;Kentucky at Florida;ESPN
11 a.m.;Texas Tech at Oklahoma State;Fox
2:30 p.m.;Northwestern at Michigan State;ESPN
2:30 p.m.;Auburn at Alabama;CBS
2:30 p.m.;Pittsburgh at Clemson;ABC
2:30 p.m.;Troy at Appalachian State;ESPN2
3 p.m.;San Jose State at Boise State;Fox
3 p.m.;Rutgers at Purdue;FS1
6 p.m.;LSU at Texas A&M;ESPN
6 p.m.;Kansas State at Baylor;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Utah at Washington;ABC
7 p.m.;TCU at Kansas;FS1
7 p.m.;Arizona at UCLA;Fox
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.;Burnley at Manchester City;NBCSN
11:30 a.m.;Leeds United at Everton;NBC
2 p.m.;Sheffield United at West Bromwich;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!