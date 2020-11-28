 Skip to main content
On TV Today 11/29/20
On TV Today 11/29/20

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.;Formula One: Bahrain GP;NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Noon;Richmond at Kentucky;ESPN

Noon;Hall of Fame Classic;ESPN2

1 p.m.;Mount St. Mary's at Maryland;BTN

2:30 p.m.;Hall of Fame Classic;ESPN2

3 p.m.;UMass Lowell at Ohio State;BTN

4:30 p.m.;Houston vs. Texas Tech;ESPN2

5 p.m.;Oakland at Michigan;BTN

7 p.m.;Virginia Tech vs. South Florida;ESPN2

FOOTBALL

Noon;Titans at Colts;CBS

Noon;Cardinals at Patriots;Fox

3:25 p.m.;Chiefs at Buccaneers;CBS

7:20 p.m.;Bears at Packers;NBC

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.;Manchester United at Southampton;NBCSN

10:25 a.m.;Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea;NBCSN

1:10 p.m.;Wolverhampton at Arsenal;NBCSN

2 p.m.;MLS: New England at Orlando City SC;ABC

7 p.m.;MLS: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC;ESPN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

