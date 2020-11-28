On TV Today 11/29/20

AUTO RACING
8 a.m.;Formula One: Bahrain GP;NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Noon;Richmond at Kentucky;ESPN
Noon;Hall of Fame Classic;ESPN2
1 p.m.;Mount St. Mary's at Maryland;BTN
2:30 p.m.;Hall of Fame Classic;ESPN2
3 p.m.;UMass Lowell at Ohio State;BTN
4:30 p.m.;Houston vs. Texas Tech;ESPN2
5 p.m.;Oakland at Michigan;BTN
7 p.m.;Virginia Tech vs. South Florida;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
Noon;Titans at Colts;CBS
Noon;Cardinals at Patriots;Fox
3:25 p.m.;Chiefs at Buccaneers;CBS
7:20 p.m.;Bears at Packers;NBC
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.;Manchester United at Southampton;NBCSN
10:25 a.m.;Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea;NBCSN
1:10 p.m.;Wolverhampton at Arsenal;NBCSN
2 p.m.;MLS: New England at Orlando City SC;ABC
7 p.m.;MLS: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC;ESPN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
