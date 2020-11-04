On TV Today 11/5/20

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Utah State at Nevada;FS1
6:30 p.m.;SMU at Temple;ESPN
7:20 p.m.;Packers at 49ers;Fox,NFL
GOLF
Noon;PGA: Houston Open;Golf
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
