On TV Today 12/1/20
On TV Today 12/1/20

BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.;Maui Invitational;ESPN

1:30 p.m.;BYU vs. USC;ESPN2

2 p.m.;Oakland at Purdue;BTN

3 p.m.;Maui Invitational;ESPN

4 p.m.;Green Bay at Wisconsin;BTN

4 p.m.;Hartford vs. Villanova;ESPN2

4 p.m.;Omaha at Creighton;FS1

6 p.m.;Maui Invitational;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Oklahoma State at Marquette;FS1

6:30 p.m.;Michigan State at Duke;ESPN

8 p.m.;South Dakota at Nebraska;BTN

8:30 p.m.;Kentucky vs. Kansas;ESPN

8:30 p.m.;Maui Invitational;ESPN2

FOOTBALL 

7 p.m.;Ravens at Steelers;NBC

SOCCER

8 p.m.;MLS: FC Dallas at Seattle;FS1

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

