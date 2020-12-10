 Skip to main content
On TV Today 12/11/20
On TV Today 12/11/20

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.;Women: Rutgers at Wisconsin;BTN

6 p.m.;Nebraska at Creighton;BTN

6 p.m.;Villanova at Georgetown;FS1

6 p.m.;Omaha at Kansas;ESPN2

7 p.m.;Preseason: Rockets at Bulls;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Iowa State at Iowa;BTN

9:30 p.m.;Preseason: Kings at Blazers;ESPN

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Arizona State at Arizona;ESPN

GOLF

10 a.m.;PGA: The QBE Shootout;Golf

2 p.m.;U.S. Women's Open;Golf

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.;West Ham United at Leeds United;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

