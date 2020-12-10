On TV Today 12/11/20

BASKETBALL
2 p.m.;Women: Rutgers at Wisconsin;BTN
6 p.m.;Nebraska at Creighton;BTN
6 p.m.;Villanova at Georgetown;FS1
6 p.m.;Omaha at Kansas;ESPN2
7 p.m.;Preseason: Rockets at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Iowa State at Iowa;BTN
9:30 p.m.;Preseason: Kings at Blazers;ESPN
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Arizona State at Arizona;ESPN
GOLF
10 a.m.;PGA: The QBE Shootout;Golf
2 p.m.;U.S. Women's Open;Golf
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.;West Ham United at Leeds United;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
