On TV Today 12/13/20

AUTO RACING
7 a.m.;Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix;ESPN2
BASKETBALL
11 a.m.;North Alabama at Indiana;BTN
11 a.m.;Oakland at Michigan State;FS1
Noon;Richmond at West Virginia;ESPN
1 p.m.;Penn State at Michigan;BTN
1 p.m.;Northern Illinois at Iowa;FS1
2 p.m.;Texas at Baylor;ESPN
3 p.m.;Cleveland State at Ohio State;BTN
4 p.m.;Women: Tennessee at Texas;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;St. John's at Georgetown;FS1
7 p.m.;Preseason: Rockets at Bulls;NBCSCH
7:30 p.m.;Preseason: Clippers at Lakers;ESPN
9:30 p.m.;Stanford at USC;FS1
FOOTBALL
Noon;Texans at Bears;CBS
Noon;Vikings at Buccaneers;Fox
3:25 p.m.;Packers at Lions;Fox
7:20 p.m.;Steelers at Bills;NBC
GOLF
1 p.m.;U.S. Women's Open;NBC
1 p.m.;PGA: The QBE Shootout;Golf
HOCKEY
4 p.m.;Ohio State at Notre Dame;NBCSN
SOCCER
8:10 a.m.;Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace;NBCSN
10:25 a.m.;Liverpool at Fulham;NBCSN
1:10 p.m.;Burnley at Arsenal;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
