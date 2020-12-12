 Skip to main content
On TV Today 12/13/20
On TV Today 12/13/20

AUTO RACING

7 a.m.;Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix;ESPN2

BASKETBALL

11 a.m.;North Alabama at Indiana;BTN

11 a.m.;Oakland at Michigan State;FS1

Noon;Richmond at West Virginia;ESPN

1 p.m.;Penn State at Michigan;BTN

1 p.m.;Northern Illinois at Iowa;FS1

2 p.m.;Texas at Baylor;ESPN

3 p.m.;Cleveland State at Ohio State;BTN

4 p.m.;Women: Tennessee at Texas;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;St. John's at Georgetown;FS1

7 p.m.;Preseason: Rockets at Bulls;NBCSCH

7:30 p.m.;Preseason: Clippers at Lakers;ESPN

9:30 p.m.;Stanford at USC;FS1

FOOTBALL

Noon;Texans at Bears;CBS

Noon;Vikings at Buccaneers;Fox

3:25 p.m.;Packers at Lions;Fox

7:20 p.m.;Steelers at Bills;NBC

GOLF

1 p.m.;U.S. Women's Open;NBC

1 p.m.;PGA: The QBE Shootout;Golf

HOCKEY

4 p.m.;Ohio State at Notre Dame;NBCSN

SOCCER

8:10 a.m.;Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace;NBCSN

10:25 a.m.;Liverpool at Fulham;NBCSN

1:10 p.m.;Burnley at Arsenal;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

