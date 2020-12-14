On TV Today 12/15/20

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Minnesota at Illinois;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Preseason: Celtics at 76ers;TNT
7 p.m.;Loyola at Wisconsin;BTN
7 p.m.;Seton Hall at Xavier;FS1
8 p.m.;Women: Stanford at Pacific;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Preseason: Warriors at Kings;TNT
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Chelsea at Wolverhampton;NBCSN
1:55 p.m.;West Bromwich at Manchester U;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
