 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 12/15/20
0 comments

On TV Today 12/15/20

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Minnesota at Illinois;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Preseason: Celtics at 76ers;TNT

7 p.m.;Loyola at Wisconsin;BTN

7 p.m.;Seton Hall at Xavier;FS1

8 p.m.;Women: Stanford at Pacific;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Preseason: Warriors at Kings;TNT

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Chelsea at Wolverhampton;NBCSN

1:55 p.m.;West Bromwich at Manchester U;NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News