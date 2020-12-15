 Skip to main content
On TV Today 12/16/20
On TV Today 12/16/20

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Ohio State at Purdue;BTN

6 p.m.;Butler at Villanova;FS1

6 p.m.;TCU at Oklahoma State;ESPN

6 p.m.;South Florida at Cincinnati;ESPN2

7 p.m.;Preseason: Bulls at Thunder;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Duke at Notre Dame;ESPN

8 p.m.;Memphis at Tulane;ESPN2

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;National Signing Day;ESPN2

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Southampton at Arsenal;NBCSN

1:30 p.m.;Serie A: Napoli at Milan;ESPN2

1:55 p.m.;Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

