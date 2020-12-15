On TV Today 12/16/20

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Ohio State at Purdue;BTN
6 p.m.;Butler at Villanova;FS1
6 p.m.;TCU at Oklahoma State;ESPN
6 p.m.;South Florida at Cincinnati;ESPN2
7 p.m.;Preseason: Bulls at Thunder;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Duke at Notre Dame;ESPN
8 p.m.;Memphis at Tulane;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;National Signing Day;ESPN2
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Southampton at Arsenal;NBCSN
1:30 p.m.;Serie A: Napoli at Milan;ESPN2
1:55 p.m.;Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!