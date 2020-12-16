 Skip to main content
On TV Today 12/17/20
On TV Today 12/17/20

BASKETBALL

4 p.m.;Creighton at St. John's;FS1

6 p.m.;Kansas at Texas Tech;ESPN

6 p.m.;Women: Northwestern at Purdue;BTN

8 p.m.;Seton Hall at Marquette;FS1

8 p.m.;Preseason: Warriors at Kings;ESPN

FOOTBALL

7:20 p.m.;Chargers at Raiders;Fox,NFL

GOLF

Noon;LPGA: CME Tour Championship;Golf

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Burnley at Aston Villa;NBCSN

1:55 p.m.;Manchester U at Sheffield U;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

