On TV Today 12/19/20

BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.;Butler vs. Indiana;FS1
11 a.m.;Iowa vs. Gonzaga;CBS
11 a.m.;Louisville at Wisconsin;ESPN2
11 a.m.;Women: Michigan at Illinois;BTN
1 p.m.;North Carolina vs. Kentucky;CBS
1:30 p.m.;Purdue vs. Notre Dame;ESPN2
1:30 p.m.;Ole Miss at Dayton;NBCSN
3:30 p.m.;UCLA vs. Ohio State;CBS
3:30 p.m.;Delaware at La Salle;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Virginia vs. Villanova;Fox
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;Big Ten: Northwestern vs. Ohio State;Fox
11 a.m.;Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State;ABC
11 a.m.;Texas A&M at Tennessee;ESPN
12:30 p.m.;Washington State at Utah;FS1
3 p.m.;ACC: Notre Dame vs. Clemson;ABC
3 p.m.;Minnesota at Wisconsin;BTN
3:30 p.m.;Bills at Broncos;NFL
3:30 p.m.;Mountain West: Boise St vs. San Jose St;Fox
4:30 p.m.;Illinois at Penn State;BTN
6 p.m.;Stanford at UCLA;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Michigan State at Maryland;BTN
7 p.m.;SEC: Alabama vs. Florida;CBS
7 p.m.;AAC: Tulsa at Cincinnati;ABC
7:15 p.m.;Panthers at Packers;NFL
9:30 p.m.;Arizona State at Oregon State;ESPN
GOLF
Noon;LPGA: CME Tour Championship;Golf
1:30 p.m.;PNC Championship Pro-Am;NBC
HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.;Michigan State at Notre Dame;NBCSN
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.;Manchester City at Southampton;NBCSN
11:30 a.m.;Arsenal at Everton;NBC
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
