On TV Today 12/19/20
On TV Today 12/19/20

BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.;Butler vs. Indiana;FS1

11 a.m.;Iowa vs. Gonzaga;CBS

11 a.m.;Louisville at Wisconsin;ESPN2

11 a.m.;Women: Michigan at Illinois;BTN

1 p.m.;North Carolina vs. Kentucky;CBS

1:30 p.m.;Purdue vs. Notre Dame;ESPN2

1:30 p.m.;Ole Miss at Dayton;NBCSN

3:30 p.m.;UCLA vs. Ohio State;CBS

3:30 p.m.;Delaware at La Salle;NBCSN

7 p.m.;Virginia vs. Villanova;Fox

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Big Ten: Northwestern vs. Ohio State;Fox

11 a.m.;Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State;ABC

11 a.m.;Texas A&M at Tennessee;ESPN

12:30 p.m.;Washington State at Utah;FS1

3 p.m.;ACC: Notre Dame vs. Clemson;ABC

3 p.m.;Minnesota at Wisconsin;BTN

3:30 p.m.;Bills at Broncos;NFL

3:30 p.m.;Mountain West: Boise St vs. San Jose St;Fox

4:30 p.m.;Illinois at Penn State;BTN

6 p.m.;Stanford at UCLA;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Michigan State at Maryland;BTN

7 p.m.;SEC: Alabama vs. Florida;CBS

7 p.m.;AAC: Tulsa at Cincinnati;ABC

7:15 p.m.;Panthers at Packers;NFL

9:30 p.m.;Arizona State at Oregon State;ESPN

GOLF

Noon;LPGA: CME Tour Championship;Golf

1:30 p.m.;PNC Championship Pro-Am;NBC

HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.;Michigan State at Notre Dame;NBCSN

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.;Manchester City at Southampton;NBCSN

11:30 a.m.;Arsenal at Everton;NBC

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

