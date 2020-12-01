On TV Today 12/2/20

BASKETBALL
12:30 p.m.;Maui Invitational;ESPN
1:30 p.m.;Army vs. Florida;ESPN2
3 p.m.;Maui Invitational;ESPN
4 p.m.;Morehead State at Ohio State;BTN
4 p.m.;St. John's vs. BYU;ESPN2
4 p.m.;VCU at Penn State;FS1
6 p.m.;Maui Invitational;ESPN2
6 p.m.;West Virginia vs. Gonzaga;ESPN
6 p.m.;Ball State at Michigan;BTN
6 p.m.;Tennessee Tech at Xavier;FS1
8 p.m.;Arkansas Pine Bluff at Northwestern;BTN
8:30 p.m.;Maui Invitational;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Illinois vs. Baylor;ESPN
FOOTBALL
2:40 p.m.;Ravens at Steelers;NBC
GOLF
3 p.m.;LPGA: Volunteers of America Challenge;Golf
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!