On TV Today 12/2/20
On TV Today 12/2/20

BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.;Maui Invitational;ESPN

1:30 p.m.;Army vs. Florida;ESPN2

3 p.m.;Maui Invitational;ESPN

4 p.m.;Morehead State at Ohio State;BTN

4 p.m.;St. John's vs. BYU;ESPN2

4 p.m.;VCU at Penn State;FS1

6 p.m.;Maui Invitational;ESPN2

6 p.m.;West Virginia vs. Gonzaga;ESPN

6 p.m.;Ball State at Michigan;BTN

6 p.m.;Tennessee Tech at Xavier;FS1

8 p.m.;Arkansas Pine Bluff at Northwestern;BTN

8:30 p.m.;Maui Invitational;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Illinois vs. Baylor;ESPN

FOOTBALL

2:40 p.m.;Ravens at Steelers;NBC

GOLF

3 p.m.;LPGA: Volunteers of America Challenge;Golf 

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

