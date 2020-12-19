 Skip to main content
On TV Today 12/20/20
BASKETBALL

11 a.m.;Creighton at UConn;FS1

Noon;Illinois at Rutgers;ESPN2

1 p.m.;Marquette at Xavier;FS1

1 p.m.;Women: Purdue at Penn State;BTN

2 p.m.;Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky;ESPN2

3 p.m.;Women: Nebraska at Indiana;BTN 

3:30 p.m.;Providence at Seton Hall;FS1

5:30 p.m.;Georgetown at St. John's;FS1

6 p.m.;Michigan State at Northwestern;BTN

7:30 p.m.;Saint Louis at Minnesota;FS1

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;College Playoff Selection Show;ESPN

Noon;Bears at Vikings;Fox

Noon;49ers at Cowboys;CBS

3:25 p.m.;Chiefs at Saints;CBS

7:20 p.m.;Browns at Giants;NBC

GOLF

Noon;LPGA: CME Tour Championship;NBC

2 p.m.;PNC Championship Pro-Am;NBC  

SOCCER

8:10 a.m.;Leicester City at Tottenham;NBCSN

10:25 a.m.;Leeds United at Manchester U;NBCSN

1:10 p.m.;Aston Villa at West Bromwich;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

