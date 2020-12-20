On TV Today 12/21/20

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Gardner-Webb at Florida State;FSM
6:30 p.m.;Southern Illinois at Butler;FS1
7 p.m.;Tulsa at Memphis;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;New Mexico at Boise State;FS1
FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.;Myrtle Beach Bowl: N. Texas vs. Appalachain St;ESPN
7:15 p.m.;Steelers at Bengals;ESPN
SOCCER
11:25 a.m.;Wolverhampton at Burnley;NBCSN
1:55 p.m.;West Ham United at Chelsea;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
