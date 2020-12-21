On TV Today 12/22/20

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Nebraska at Wisconsin;FS1
6 p.m.;La Salle at Maryland;BTN
6 p.m.;Texas Tech at Oklahoma;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Louisville at Pittsburgh;FSM
6 p.m.;Warriors at Nets;TNT
8 p.m.;Purdue at Iowa;BTN
8 p.m.;West Virginia at Kansas;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Women: DePaul at Creighton;FS1
9 p.m.;Clippers at Lakers;TNT
FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.;Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada;ESPN
6 p.m.;Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU;ESPN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!