On TV Today 12/22/20
On TV Today 12/22/20

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Nebraska at Wisconsin;FS1

6 p.m.;La Salle at Maryland;BTN

6 p.m.;Texas Tech at Oklahoma;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Louisville at Pittsburgh;FSM

6 p.m.;Warriors at Nets;TNT

8 p.m.;Purdue at Iowa;BTN

8 p.m.;West Virginia at Kansas;ESPN2

8 p.m.;Women: DePaul at Creighton;FS1

9 p.m.;Clippers at Lakers;TNT

FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.;Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada;ESPN

6 p.m.;Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU;ESPN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

