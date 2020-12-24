 Skip to main content
On TV Today 12/25/20
BASKETBALL

11 a.m.;Pelicans at Heat;ESPN

11:30 a.m.;Wisconsin at Michigan State;Fox

1:30 p.m.;Maryland at Purdue;FS1

1:30 p.m.;Warriors at Bucks;ABC

4 p.m.;Nets at Celtics;ABC

5 p.m.;Michigan at Nebraska;BTN

7 p.m.;Iowa at Minnesota;BTN

7 p.m.;Mavericks at Lakers;ABC,ESPN

9:30 p.m.;Clippers at Nuggets;ESPN

FOOTBALL

1 p.m.;Cameilla Bowl: Marshall vs. Buffalo;ESPN

3:30 p.m.;Vikings at Saints;Fox,NFL

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

