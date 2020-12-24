On TV Today 12/25/20

BASKETBALL
11 a.m.;Pelicans at Heat;ESPN
11:30 a.m.;Wisconsin at Michigan State;Fox
1:30 p.m.;Maryland at Purdue;FS1
1:30 p.m.;Warriors at Bucks;ABC
4 p.m.;Nets at Celtics;ABC
5 p.m.;Michigan at Nebraska;BTN
7 p.m.;Iowa at Minnesota;BTN
7 p.m.;Mavericks at Lakers;ABC,ESPN
9:30 p.m.;Clippers at Nuggets;ESPN
FOOTBALL
1 p.m.;Cameilla Bowl: Marshall vs. Buffalo;ESPN
3:30 p.m.;Vikings at Saints;Fox,NFL
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
