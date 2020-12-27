 Skip to main content
On TV Today 12/28/20
On TV Today 12/28/20

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Illinois State at Loyola;CBSSN

6 p.m.;Maryland at Wisconsin;FS1

7 p.m.;Michigan State at Minnesota;BTN

7 p.m.;Missouri State at UNI;FSM

FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.;Bills at Patriots;ESPN,ABC

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.;Leicester City at Crystal Palace;NBCSN

11:25 a.m.;Aston Villa at Chelsea;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

