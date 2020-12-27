On TV Today 12/28/20

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Illinois State at Loyola;CBSSN
6 p.m.;Maryland at Wisconsin;FS1
7 p.m.;Michigan State at Minnesota;BTN
7 p.m.;Missouri State at UNI;FSM
FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.;Bills at Patriots;ESPN,ABC
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.;Leicester City at Crystal Palace;NBCSN
11:25 a.m.;Aston Villa at Chelsea;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today