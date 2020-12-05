 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 12/6/20
0 comments

On TV Today 12/6/20

BASKETBALL

Noon.;Villanova at Texas;ESPN

Noon;Florida A&M at Nebraska;BTN

1 p.m.;Missouri at Wichita State;ESPN2

1:30 p.m.;Stony Brook at St. John's;FS1

2 p.m.;Xavier at Cincinnati;ESPN

3 p.m.;UCF at Michigan;BTN

3 p.m.;Oklahoma at TCU;ESPN2

3:30 p.m.;West Virginia at Georgetown;FS1

4 p.m.;Kentucky at Georgia Tech;ESPN

5 p.m.;Western Michigan at Michigan State;BTN

7 p.m.;Seton Hall at Penn State;BTN

FOOTBALL

Noon;Lions at Bears;Fox

Noon;Colts at Texans;CBS

3:25 p.m.;Eagles at Packers;Fox

6:30 p.m.;Washington State at USC;FS1

7:20 p.m.;Broncos at Chiefs;NBC

GOLF

Noon;LPGA: Volunteers of America;Golf

3:30 p.m.;PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic;Golf 

SOCCER

8:10 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN

10:25 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN

5:30 p.m.;MLS playoffs;FS1 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News