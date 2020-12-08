 Skip to main content
On TV Today 12/9/20
BASKETBALL

4 p.m.;Maryland at Clemson;ESPN2

6:15 p.m.;Georgia Tech at Nebraska;ESPN2

7 p.m.;Oklahoma at Xavier;FS1

8 p.m.;Women: Michigan State at Minnesota;BTN

8:15 p.m.;Michigan State at Virginia;ESPN

8:15 p.m.;Indiana at Florida State;ESPN2

HOCKEY

3 p.m.;Wisconsin at Michigan State;BTN

5:30 p.m.;Minnesota at Michigan;BTN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

