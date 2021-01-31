 Skip to main content
On TV Today 2/1/21
BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Duke at Miami;ESPN

6 p.m.;Women: NC State at Louisville;ESPN2

7 p.m.;Women: Ohio State at Northwestern;BTN

7:30 p.m.;Grizzlies at Spurs;FSM

8 p.m.;Oklahoma at Texas Tech;ESPN

8 p.m.;South Carolina State at NC Central;ESPN2

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Penguins at Rangers;NBCSN

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

