On TV Today 2/1/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Duke at Miami;ESPN
6 p.m.;Women: NC State at Louisville;ESPN2
7 p.m.;Women: Ohio State at Northwestern;BTN
7:30 p.m.;Grizzlies at Spurs;FSM
8 p.m.;Oklahoma at Texas Tech;ESPN
8 p.m.;South Carolina State at NC Central;ESPN2
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Penguins at Rangers;NBCSN
