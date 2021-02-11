On TV Today 2/12/21

AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.;Truck: NextEra Energy 250;FS1
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;St. Bonaventure at VCU;ESPN2
6:45 p.m.;Pelicans at Mavericks;ESPN
7 p.m.;Clippers at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Illinois at Nebraska;BTN
9 p.m.;Grizzlies at Lakers;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: Pebble Beach Pro-Am;Golf
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Minnesota at Notre Dame;NBCSN
TENNIS
8 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
