On TV Today 2/12/21
On TV Today 2/12/21

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.;Truck: NextEra Energy 250;FS1

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;St. Bonaventure at VCU;ESPN2

6:45 p.m.;Pelicans at Mavericks;ESPN

7 p.m.;Clippers at Bulls;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Illinois at Nebraska;BTN

9 p.m.;Grizzlies at Lakers;ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: Pebble Beach Pro-Am;Golf

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.;Minnesota at Notre Dame;NBCSN

TENNIS

8 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

