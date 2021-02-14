On TV Today 2/15/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Virginia at Florida State;ESPN
6 p.m.;Bulls at Pacers;NBCSCH,FSM
6 p.m.;Women: Stanford at Oregon;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Women: Seton Hall at DePaul;FS1
8 p.m.;Texas Tech at TCU;ESPN
HOCKEY
3 p.m.;Blues at Coyotes;FSM
6 p.m.;Islanders at Sabres;NBCSN
6:30 p.m.;Blackhawks at Red Wings;NBCSCH+
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Sheffield United at West Ham United;NBCSN
1:55 p.m.;Newcastle United at Chelsea;NBCSN
TENNIS
8 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
