On TV Today 2/15/21
On TV Today 2/15/21

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Virginia at Florida State;ESPN

6 p.m.;Bulls at Pacers;NBCSCH,FSM

6 p.m.;Women: Stanford at Oregon;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Women: Seton Hall at DePaul;FS1

8 p.m.;Texas Tech at TCU;ESPN

HOCKEY

3 p.m.;Blues at Coyotes;FSM

6 p.m.;Islanders at Sabres;NBCSN

6:30 p.m.;Blackhawks at Red Wings;NBCSCH+

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Sheffield United at West Ham United;NBCSN

1:55 p.m.;Newcastle United at Chelsea;NBCSN

TENNIS

8 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

