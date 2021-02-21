 Skip to main content
On TV Today 2/22/21
On TV Today 2/22/21

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Syracuse at Duke;ESPN

6 p.m.;Women: Marquette at Creighton;FS1

7 p.m.;Bulls at Rockets;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Texas Tech at Oklahoma State;ESPN

8 p.m.;Oregon at USC;FS1

8 p.m.;Women: Arizona at Stanford;ESPN2

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Kings at Blues;FSM

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.;Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

