On TV Today 2/26/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Drake at Bradley;FSM
6 p.m.;Purdue at Penn State;FS1
6 p.m.;Richmond at Saint Louis;ESPN2
6:45 p.m.;Pacers at Celtics;ESPN
7 p.m.;Suns at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;UNI at Illinois State;ESPNU
8 p.m.;Georgia State at South Alabama;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Nevada at Utah State;FS1
9 p.m.;Blazers at Lakers;ESPN
10 p.m.;UC-Santa Barbara at UC-Riverside;ESPN2
GOLF
9 a.m.;PGA: Puerto Rico Open;Golf
Noon;PGA: WGC at The Concession;Golf
GYMNASTICS
1:30 p.m.;Women: The Winter Cup;NBCSN
6:30 p.m.;Men: The Winter Cup,NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.