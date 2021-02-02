On TV Today 2/3/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Seton Hall at Providence;FS1
6 p.m.;Kentucky at Missouri;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Pacers at Bucks;ESPN
7 p.m.;Knicks at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Georgetown at Creighton;FS1
8 p.m.;Oklahoma State at TCU;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;Suns at Pelicans;ESPN
10 p.m.;San Diego State at New Mexico;FS1
HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.;Red Wings at Lightning;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Bruins at Flyers;NBCSN
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Manchester City at Burnley;NBCSN
2:10 p.m.;Brighton & Hove at Liverpool;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
