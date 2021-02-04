On TV Today 2/5/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;George Mason at Dayton;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Maryland at Penn State;FS1
6 p.m.;Bulls at Magic;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Pelicans at Pacers;FSM
6:45 p.m.;Raptors at Nets;ESPN
7 p.m.;Boise State at Nevada;FS1
9 p.m.;Celtics at Clippers;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: Phoenix Open;Golf
HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.;Notre Dame at Ohio State;BTN
VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.;Minnesota at Purdue;BTN
8 p.m.;Illinois at Penn State;BTN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today