On TV Today 3/1/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;North Carolina at Syracuse;ESPN
6 p.m.;Women: Baylor at Texas;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Women: Seton Hall at St. John's;FS1
7 p.m.;Nuggets at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Oklahoma at Oklahoma State;ESPN
8 p.m.;Arizona at Oregon;ESPN2
HOCKEY
9 p.m.;Blues at Ducks;FSM
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
