On TV Today 3/16/21

BASEBALL
Noon;Spring: Astros vs. Mets;MLB
3 p.m.;Spring: Angels vs. Indians;MLB
8 p.m.;Spring: Mariners vs. Royals;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Jazz at Celtics;TNT
7 p.m.;Thunder at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Pelicans at Blazers;TNT
BOWLING
7 p.m.;PBA: The WSOB Chemeleon Championship;FS1
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Bruins at Penguins;NBCSN
7 p.m.;Big Ten Championship;BTN
SKIING
11 a.m.;World Freestyle Championships;NBCSN
SNOWBOARDING
2:30 p.m.;World Championships;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
