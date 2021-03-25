 Skip to main content
On TV Today 3/26/21
On TV Today 3/26/21

BASEBALL

Noon;Spring: Red Sox vs. Rays;MLB

3 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. Giants;Marquee

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Celtics at Bucks;ESPN

9 p.m.;Hawks at Warriors;ESPN

FIGURE SKATING

1:30 p.m.;ISU: World Championships;NBCSN

GOLF

9 a.m.;PGA: Corales Puntacana Resort Championship;Golf

1 p.m.;WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play;Golf

HOCKEY

Noon;NCAA: Wisconsin vs. Bemidji State;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Devils at Capitals;NBCSCH

9 p.m.;Sharks at Coyotes;NBCSCH

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

