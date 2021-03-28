On TV Today 3/29/21

BASEBALL
Noon;Spring: Astros vs. Nationals;MLB
2 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. Diamondbacks;Marquee
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Women: Baylor vs. UConn;ESPN
6 p.m.;Pacers at Wizards;FSM
6:15 p.m.;NCAA: Oregon St. vs. Houston;CBS
8 p.m.;Women: Indiana vs. Arizona;ESPN
8:50 p.m.;NCAA: Arkansas vs. Baylor;CBS
9 p.m.;Bulls at Warriors;NBCSCH
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Islanders at Penguins;NBCSN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
