On TV Today 3/29/21
BASEBALL

Noon;Spring: Astros vs. Nationals;MLB

2 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. Diamondbacks;Marquee

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Women: Baylor vs. UConn;ESPN

6 p.m.;Pacers at Wizards;FSM

6:15 p.m.;NCAA: Oregon St. vs. Houston;CBS 

8 p.m.;Women: Indiana vs. Arizona;ESPN

8:50 p.m.;NCAA: Arkansas vs. Baylor;CBS

9 p.m.;Bulls at Warriors;NBCSCH

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Islanders at Penguins;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

