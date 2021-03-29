On TV Today 3/30/21

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Spring: Brewers at Rangers;MLB
8 p.m.;Spring: Angels at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Women: Texas vs. South Carolina;ESPN
6:15 p.m.;NCAA: Gonzaga vs. USC;TBS
8 p.m.;Women: Louisville vs. Stanford;ESPN
9 p.m.;NCAA: Michigan vs. UCLA;TBS
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Hurricanes at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
SOCCER
8 p.m.;Olympic qualifying final;FS1
