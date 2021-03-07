 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 3/8/21
0 comments

On TV Today 3/8/21

BASEBALL

2 p.m.;Spring: White Sox vs. Dodgers;MLB

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Southern Conference Championship;ESPN

6 p.m.;Sun Belt Championship;ESPN2

7 p.m.;Women: Big East Championship;FS1

8 p.m.;West Coast: Gonzaga vs. St. Mary's;ESPN

8:30 p.m.;Horizon: N. Kentucky vs. Oakland;ESPN2

11 p.m.;West Coast: BYU vs. Pepperdine;ESPN2

HOCKEY

9:30 p.m.;Blues at Sharks;FSM

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;Everton at Chelsea;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News