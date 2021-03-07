On TV Today 3/8/21

BASEBALL
2 p.m.;Spring: White Sox vs. Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Southern Conference Championship;ESPN
6 p.m.;Sun Belt Championship;ESPN2
7 p.m.;Women: Big East Championship;FS1
8 p.m.;West Coast: Gonzaga vs. St. Mary's;ESPN
8:30 p.m.;Horizon: N. Kentucky vs. Oakland;ESPN2
11 p.m.;West Coast: BYU vs. Pepperdine;ESPN2
HOCKEY
9:30 p.m.;Blues at Sharks;FSM
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;Everton at Chelsea;NBCSN
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
