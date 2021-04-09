 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 4/10/21
0 comments

On TV Today 4/10/21

{{featured_button_text}}

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;AMA Supercross: World Championship;NBC

6:30 p.m.;NASCAR: Maximum Pain Relief 500;FS1

BASEBALL

Noon;Yankees at Rays;MLB

1 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals;BSMW

1 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH

3 p.m.;Athletics at Astros;FS1

5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee

6 p.m.;Phillies at Braves;MLB

9:30 p.m.;Nationals at Dodgers;MLB

BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.;Lakers at Nets;ABC

FOOTBALL

2 p.m.;Alabama A&M at Jackson State;ESPN

5 p.m.;Delaware at Delaware State;ESPN2

GOLF

2 p.m.;The Masters, third round;CBS

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Blue Jackets;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;NCAA: St. Cloud St. vs. UMass;ESPN

7 p.m.;Wild at Blues;BSMW

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.;Arkansas Derby;NBCSN

SOCCER

9 a.m.;Aston Villa at Liverpool;NBCSN

Noon;Women friendly: U.S. vs. Sweden;Fox

11:30 a.m.;Chelsea at Crystal Palace;NBC

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.;Alabama at Arkansas;ESPN2

1 p.m.;Duke at Florida State;ESPN2

3 p.m.;UCLA at Oregon;ESPN2

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News